Madison County doctor pleads guilty in pill mill trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County doctor has entered a guilty plea before a jury was able to deliver a verdict in her trial.
Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney was accused of over-prescribing pain pills. The jury entered its third day of deliberations on Friday when her guilty plea was announced.
Federal prosecutors alleged Lloyd-Turney illegally gave opioids to patients 15 different times. She faced charges her for each incident. The details of the plea agreement have not been made public at this time.
Lloyd-Turney operated the Choice Medicine clinic in Madison County.
Dr. Lloyd-Turney admitted in a 2017 consent agreement to the Alabama Medical Board she excessively prescribed controlled substances. However, the told the jury in her trial she didn’t necessarily agree to what she signed, but said she signed at the recommendation of her lawyers.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.