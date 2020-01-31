Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-TN-TRUMP-MEDICAID-TENNESSEE
Tennessee reacts after reviewing new Medicaid offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top officials say they are encouraged after reviewing the Trump administration's plan to transform Medicaid funding into block grants, arguing that the state's related but separate proposal is on the right track for approval. Last fall, Tennessee became the first state in the nation to ask the federal government for a lump sum of funding for its Medicaid program, also known as TennCare. Meanwhile, the head of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services, unveiled a complex block grant proposal on Thursday. That plan outlined a different focus than that specified in Tennessee's proposal.
BC-US-ADOPTION-TENNESSEE
Emails: Companies urged gov to veto anti-LGBT adoption law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sought to downplay potential consequences amid multiple businesses reaching out to his administration warning that the state's reputation would suffer should the Republican enact an anti-LGBT adoption measure. Emails obtained through a public records request by The Associated Press show representatives from IKEA, Mars Inc., Nestle USA and Danone North America all reached out to Lee's office raising concerns about the proposal's effect on recruiting and retaining employees. Lee, however, chose to sign the bill into law last week after arguing that doing so would better protect religious liberty. It was the first law to be implemented in Tennessee this year.
CENSUS-TENNESSEE GOVERNOR
Tennessee governor encourages participation in Census
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging all Tennesseans to participate in the U.S. Census. His new public service announcement was shown on Wednesday during the public opening of the Census' office in Memphis. It is now available on the Internet. Lee's message stresses that a proper count is necessary for governments and local communities to bring in much-needed federal taxpayer dollars. The U.S. Census is taken every 10 years to apportion representation in Congress and federal money. Tennessee households will receive a Census Bureau letter inviting them to respond to the census in March 2020.
FOOD PLANT
Conagra Brands to expand Tennessee food plant, add 400 jobs
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Conagra Brands said it will invest $106 million to expand a Tennessee food plant and add 400 jobs. The Jackson Sun reports Tennessee Pride sausage and Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin will be added to the foods produced at the Jackson Pinnacle Foods plant. The newspaper reports that Wednesday's announcement to expand the plant by 20% followed a decision by Conagra last week to close the Tennessee Pride plant in Dickson, which eliminated 350 jobs. Other products produced at the Jackson plant include Aunt Jemima syrup, Celeste frozen pizza, Mrs. Paul's frozen fish and Van de Kamp's frozen fish.
CLARKSVILLE-SEWAGE
Tennessee city defends itself in sewage overflow lawsuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee city is defending itself against a lawsuit over sewer discharges into the Cumberland River. In a Wednesday news release, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts says that even if the city did release 24 million gallons of sewage over five years, as the lawsuit claims, it would be "a really small drop in a great big bucket.” The Leaf-Chronicle reports, Pitts' statement is in response to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Nashville on Friday by Tennessee Riverkeeper. Pitts says the city has spent $130 million since 2010 on sewer upgrades. The city says it will mount a vigorous defense against the lawsuit.
EPA DISPERSANTS
Lawsuit: EPA has dragged feet on oil spill dispersant rules
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.