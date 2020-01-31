Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LAWMAKER RESIGNS
New rep resigns, saying she had to choose service or pension
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi lawmaker is stepping down less than a month after taking office. Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel says her resignation takes effect Friday. She says Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is blocking her and other retired public employees from collecting state government pensions while serving in the House. Blackledge says that's an unfair financial burden after she worked 40 years to earn a pension. Mississippi's former attorney general, Jim Hood, said in a legal opinion that government retirees could be compensated while serving in the Legislature. Gunn is an attorney, and he says he disagrees with Hood's interpretation of law.
SCHOOL EMPLOYEE-FRAUD CHARGE
Ex-employee faces charge involving gifted student program
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former employee of a Mississippi school system faces a fraud charge. Mississippi State Auditor Shad White says in a Thursday news release that Linder Howze-Campbell worked for the Quitman County School District. White says Howze-Campbell is accused of running a fraudulent business under a friend's name. White says the business collected $50,000 from the school district for services aimed at identifying gifted students in the district _ while Howze-Campbell was overseeing the district's gifted student program. White says Howze-Campbell surrendered Wednesday at the Quitman County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000. It was unclear if she had an attorney.
SC EDUCATION-MEETING MISSISSIPPI
SC looks to Mississippi as it works to improve education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers looking to improve education are looking west for some guidance. Invited by the legislature, Mississippi Education Superintendent Carey Wright gave a nearly hourlong presentation Thursday to South Carolina House members. Wright reviewed the various steps education officials had taken to drastically improve fourth grade math and reading scores. South Carolina and Mississippi both started working to improve reading in early elementary school about six or seven years ago. Wright's program increased the numbers of students reading at the proper grade level when they leave third grade from 52% to about 85%. Similar reading scores in South Carolina declined.
AP-MS-FUGITIVE'S FAKED DEATH-ARREST
Marshals arrest most-wanted fugitive who faked death
ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say that less than 24 hours after he was added to the U.S. Marshal's most wanted list, a Mississippi man who faked his death to avoid going to prison for child sex crimes is in custody. The U.S. Marshal's Office, in a news release Thursday, said 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was arrested around midnight Wednesday. Authorities said he was located at an RV park in Antlers, Oklahoma. Scott is currently being held at the Pittsburg County jail in Oklahoma awaiting extradition to Mississippi where he faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child.
EPA DISPERSANTS
Lawsuit: EPA has dragged feet on oil spill dispersant rules
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.
TEACHER PAY-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi mulls '1st step' to increase pay for teachers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are working to give most teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants it to be part of a multiyear plan to increase some of the lowest salaries in the nation. The plan was approved Thursday by the Senate Education Committee. It must also be approved by the Appropriations Committee before it can go to the full Senate. The proposal this year would give $1,100 raises to teachers in the first two years of their careers. The pay for assistant teachers would increase by $1,000.