Kitchen Cops: Dirty dishrag used for cleaning and trouble at one theater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All around the Tennessee Valley this week, the Kitchen Cops scores are mostly good for restaurants.
Mostly.
One of the exceptions in Madison County is the Shrimp Basket on Highway 72 in Madison. It set the low mark this week with a 75. Inspectors say they found residue in an ice machine, employees cleaning floor mats and grease trays outside and coleslaw at the wrong temperature.
The Scene restaurant at Cinemark Monaco Pictures theater in Bridge Street gets an 87. The Kitchen Cops had to toss produce with a white substance on it, and two frayed fryer baskets were also sent to the trash can.
Elsewhere in Madison County, the Valley Hill Country Club is written up for pork at the wrong temperature, and home made items in the kitchen without date marks on it. It gets an 88.
The Jersey Mike’s Subs on University Drive scores an 89 because of food temperature issues.
There is one major redemption story for this week: We’ve documented problems at the Golden Corral on University Drive for several months. Six months ago, it bottomed out with a 72. This week, a new inspection gave the crew another chance and they took advantage of it. Golden Corral earned a respectable 90 with no serious issues noted in the inspection report.
In Morgan County, Big Sam’s on Old Moulton Road scores an 85 because of damaged pans being used that could potentially leave debris in your food.
The Tienda Hispana on 14th Street in Decatur has unapproved pesticides in the kitchen and scored an 85.
The Texas Roadhouse on the Beltline was written up after an inspector saw an employee put a rag into a container of water used to clean off scoopers, then use that rag to clean off surfaces. Texas Roadhouse gets an 86.
In the Shoals, the 247 Mart on Highway 72 in Tuscumbia scores an 88 because of mold in the soda mountains.
The Gasmart West in Russellville gets an 87 due to an employee washing his hands in the wrong sink and missing paperwork.
