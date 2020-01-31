(WAFF) - January is Thyroid Awareness Month, and while it may be coming to a close, it’s never too late to learn more about how you can stay healthy!
Some ways to improve your thyroid health include working out and eating right, and one big tip - not taking thyroid hormone replacement unless it is needed.
“A lot of times, thyroid medication is taken due to misconception that it will lead to weight loss," says Dr. Ankur Jindal, an endocrinologist at Huntsville Hospital. "It may lead to weight loss, but it also does significant damage to the body, significant damage to the heart and can also do significant damage to the bones with people losing bone density or their bones becoming weak over time.”
Some of the most common thyroid complications include hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer. If you notice an abnormal lump in your neck, or if you’re having difficulty swallowing or breathing, you need to contact your doctor to have your thyroid checked.