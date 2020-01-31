J. Alexander’s restaurant coming to Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A new restaurant is heading to Town Madison.
J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. announced that they have signed a lease to build and operate a new J. Alexander’s restaurant.
President and CEO Mark A. Parkey said the new restaurant will be located on a 2.8-acre site at the entrance to Town Madison just west of Redstone Arsenal.
Parkey said plans for the new restaurant will include approximately 7,350 square feet with seating for more than 200 guests.
Approximately 100 full and part-time professionals are expected to be employed to operate the restaurant once it opens, he said.
“We are extremely pleased to announce plans for our newest J. Alexander’s restaurant,” Parkey said in a news release. "The signing of this lease follows extensive research to identify the most desirable site in this premier community. Town Madison boasts a superb business climate and quality of life."
Parkey said construction is expected to begin this spring with an opening currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Breland Company is the developer of the new restaurant while Shea Design of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
