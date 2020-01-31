IHeartHsv campaign asks you to show your love for Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you love the Rocket City, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to hear about it.
The visitors bureau is kicking off its seventh annual #IHeartHsv social media campaign this weekend.
They’re asking you to show them why you love Huntsville.
Beginning Feb. 1, the visitors bureau will post a prompt asking people about different parts of Huntsville they love. Respond to that day’s prompt with the hashtag #IHeartHsv and you’ll be entered to win a prize. Those posts can be on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
The campaign is for Huntsville, but it’s meant to extend much further than the city limits. Since the campaign started in 2014, it’s garnered global attention.
“It’s social media driven, but it’s really just inviting everyone around the world to share what they love about Huntsville and Madison County and what makes our area special to them,” Kristen Pepper, marketing director for the visitors bureau.
Pepper said one of last year’s winners was based in the UK.
New this year, the bureau is adding an element called “See Yourself in Huntsville.” Attractions around the city will have retro-style View-Masters available. They feature photos of Huntsville through the years.
Take a selfie with the View-Master and be entered to win prizes. You could win hotel stays, gift cards for local restaurants, passes to local museums and more.
The campaign runs through Valentine’s Day.
