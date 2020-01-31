Huntsville City Council exploring options to pay for $40M amphitheater

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 3:00 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Huntsville City Council talked money, specifically how to pay off a $40 million debt to build an amphitheater at MidCity.

Projections vary, but right now it’s expected the city will pay off the debt over 20 years.

Council president Devyn Keith is proposing speeding up the timeline with a 1 percent lodging tax increase and a 1 percent tax increase on liquor sold at the venue.

It’s projected the move would generate $1.3 million and shorten the timeline by up to seven years.

The council is expected to vote on the measure in early March.

