HudsonAlpha scientists working on technology to diagnose and combat Coronavirus

“iCubate and iRepertoire are sister companies founded by Dr. Jian Han at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. iCubate has developed a fully automated system for the rapid detection of infectious pathogens. The system is enclosed and can be placed in laboratories and hospitals, particularly at the source of an outbreak such as 2019-nCoV. iRepertoire examines the immune system of patients exposed to pathogens. The immune system is nature’s first doctor, and by mining the immune system of patient’s that have effectively fought the pathogen, iRepertoire’s technology can pinpoint the exact identity of cells that effectively eliminate the pathogen out of millions of possibilities. The proteins that these cells produce serve as a potential therapeutic vaccine, which can be used to treat patients with active disease by delivering pathogen-specific antibodies directly to the patient to in order to help the patient clear the pathogen.”