Guntersville police arrest man after teens set up amateur “To Catch a Predator” sting

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Guntersville have arrested a 22 year old man, after local teens set up their own amateur version of “To Catch A Predator”.
According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Nickolas Black is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson says the department found out about an online video posted to YouTube, showing Black meeting a group of teens at a local business. The teens claimed they’d posed as a young girl and arranged the meeting.
“We had to have the raw video as the YouTube video is not admissible as evidence,” Chief Peterson said. The police tracked down the people who filmed the video, dug deeper, then issued arrest warrants against Black.
Chief Peterson said it is possible that Black had contacted other underage girls. If so, the police department would like them to come forward and make a statement.
