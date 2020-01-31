Decatur child to serve as national muscular dystrophy ambassador

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 10-year-old boy in Decatur will travel around the country to share his story.
Ethan LyBrand will serve as the 2020-2021 national ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. He will serve as the face of the association.
Ethan is one of some 250,000 people in the U.S. living with a neuromuscular disease.
He told the Decatur Daily that he wants people to know that while people with these diseases have a harder time doing everyday tasks, they are no different than everybody else.
