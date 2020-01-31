Cloudy end to the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain chances return today. Showers will be spotty and light in nature. The rain will be paired with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is present across the area, but will lift through the morning. Highs will rise into the upper 40s, low 50s this afternoon.
A few showers could linger tonight and into Saturday morning. Overall, the weekend looks nice with mostly dry conditions and sunshine returning on Sunday. Drier air will filter in early Sunday and clouds will erode. Highs will go from the lower 50s Saturday into the lower 60s Sunday.
The sunshine will be temporary. Rain chances elevate once again next week. A cold front will move through during the middle of the week, sparking showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
High temperatures next week go from above average at the start of the week, in the 60s, to below average, in the 40s at the end of the week.
