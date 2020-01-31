Chargers softball season begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you know anything about college softball in north Alabama, you’ve heard the name Les Stuedeman somehow, somewhere. Coach Les begins her 25th season at UAH.
“In terms of the vision that I had coming here. There’s no reason why we can’t be awesome, and I believe that," Stuedeman said this week. “The vision of winning and having a great program, I could see that. I did not see kids coming back with their kids mean to me. What watching other girls coach, what that means from me. Something I never dreamed how much that would mean after 25 years of doing this.”
The Chargers open against Bellermine from Louisville Kentucky Friday.
