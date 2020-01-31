2016 Boaz murder suspect arrested after another murder in Mexico, deputies say

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a northeast Alabama murder case has been arrested in Mexico.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was charged on a grand jury indictment for murder and attempted murder.
The charges stem from a crime in Boaz in June 2016. Gloria Palomec was murdered on Casey Lane. Zarazua was identified as the suspect, but he fled the state.
Investigators say he was living in the United States illegally and fled to Mexico. The U. S Marshals Service, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office worked to find him.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims says Zarazua was located after committing another murder in Mexico and incarcerated on that incident.
The sheriff said his department and the district attorney’s office worked hard to arrange Zarazua’s extradition from Mexico.
“Everyone worked hard to make this happen. It is extraordinary the level of cooperation between Mexico and the United States to bring someone like Zarazua back to answer for his charges,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
Zarazua was flown to Birmingham then transported to the Marshall County Jail this week.
He remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond. An ICE detainer has also been placed on him.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.