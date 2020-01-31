Boats and debris removed, Red Cross assisting survivors of fatal marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - For the past three days, search crews and divers have been working hard to recover missing boats, debris and oil from the water at the Jackson County Park Marina after Monday’s massive fire on Dock B at a boat marina that killed eight people, including five children.
Jackson County’s EMA director said so far they have recovered five out of 30 boats and 1,500 gallons of oil.
“It could have been concerns had it not been contained as quickly as it was. We’ve had two rings of containment around this since late Monday afternoon. EPA was satisfied with that, so satisfied that they left it with us,” said Paul Smith.
One of the boats recovered is believed to be key evidence that may help investigators determined how they fire started.
Smith said they will be able to identify the boats based off of the registration.
“Of course, when they are in the docks and they rent the slip we have all of the information on the boat, so most of those burned and sank where they were so it would be pretty easy to identify who boat is who," said Smith.
Red Cross officials have also been onsite to help assist first responders and residents with counseling to help them recovery from the tragedy.
“This whole park has been involved in this they may have not been in the dock but they are all very much involved and I’ve got a team of four out here right now going from door to door in the campgrounds to just touch base, we are not here to interfere just to help out as much as they can,” said Marguitte Adams, individual disaster care team lead for Red Cross of North Alabama.
Adams said Red Cross officials will be onsite at the Jackson County Marina as long as needed to assist as many people as they can.
A press conference will also be held on Friday, January 31st at 10:30 am with more updates.
