Arizona looks for road win vs Washington St.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Washington State has leaned on senior leadership while Arizona has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors CJ Elleby, Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have combined to score 46 percent of Washington State's points this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have scored 53 percent of the team's points this year and 64 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.