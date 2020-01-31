AL lawmaker tries again to pass bill to ban smoking in cars with children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham state lawmaker is once again trying to ban smoking in cars while children are inside.
Representative Rolanda Hollis’ bill would ban adults smoking in cars where children under 14 are present. The bill would impose an up to $100 fine if caught violating the law.
Hollis is hoping her colleagues will see that secondhand smoke can have lasting impacts on children. It can cause asthma attacks, respiratory infections and other issues. Hollis says adults have a choice about whether to stay in the car when someone is smoking. She says children normally don’t.
"They have to stay in and tolerate the secondhand smoke and it’s just looking out for the health of the children. The bill is not regulating what you can do with your body. It’s not about that. It’s about saving the lives of children,” Hollis, D-Birmingham said.
The American Cancer Society says 1 in 4 nonsmokers are still exposed to secondhand smoke. They say there is no safe exposure to it.
This is the third time Hollis has tried to get the bill passed. She’s hoping by starting the process a little earlier that it will make more progress at the state house.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.