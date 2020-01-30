Tractor Supply: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $144.2 million.
The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.
The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $562.4 million, or $4.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.35 billion.
Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $4.90 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.75 billion to $8.9 billion.
Tractor Supply shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO