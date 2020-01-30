On This Date in Weather History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Alabama Occurs in North Alabama in 1966

On this date in 1966 we saw weather history! A North Alabama town set the record for the coldest temperature EVER on record in the entire state of Alabama.
The record of -27°F was set in New Market, just to the north of Huntsville, in Madison county.
A lot has happened since then so I figured it would be fun to take a look back to the past.
What was going on in Alabama back in 1966?
- Bear Bryant’s led Alabama Crimson tide finished 3rd in the National Poll with a perfect record of 11-0 after beating Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl
- The Ralph Jordan led Auburn Tigers finished with a disappointing 4-6 record
- Estimated population of 3.464 million (Currently estimated at 4.888)
- Lurleen Wallace (D) won the 1966 Alabama gubernatorial election becoming the first female Governor in the state of Alabama. She was the last female to hold the position until Kay Ivey!
Elsewhere:
- Lyndon B. Johnson was the president of the United States
- Average cost of a Gallon of gas: 32¢
- Average cost of a house: $14,200
- The “Batman” television series starring Adam West, debuted on ABC on January 12
- Star Trek debuted on September 8th
- The Houston Astrodome was built
- The Black Panthers were formed
- Miniskirts were main fashion
- England defeated Germany to win the 1966 World Cup Final
Famous People Born in 1966
- Patrick Dempsey – January 13
- Cindy Crawford – February 20
- Janet Jackson – May 16
- John Cusack – June 28
- Mike Tyson - June 30
- Halle Berry – August 14
- Adam Sandler - September 9
- Luke Perry – October 11
- Jon Favreau – October 19
- David Schwimmer - November 2
- Gordon Ramsay - November 8
- Kiefer Sutherland – December 21
