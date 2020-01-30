Suspect charged in Paighton Houston case captured in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WBRC) - Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Service say a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Trussville native Paighton Houston was captured in Cleveland, Ohio Wednesday.
Late Wednesday, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 50-year-old Fredrick Hampton.
Hampton was taken into custody without incident at the home of a family member in Garfield Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.
Authorities say he will remain in custody in Ohio until he can be extradited back to Alabama. The Marshal’s Service says Hampton is also under investigation for possible federal violations.
“Quick action by law enforcement in Alabama and Ohio led to the capture of this fugitive who was very clearly on the run from authorities. A person with little regard for life is off the streets and both communities are safer this evening,” said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott.
A warrant was issued for Hampton’s arrest earlier in January on charges of abuse of a corpse, which is a class C felony. Hampton was also wanted in violation of the Registered Sex Offender Notification Act.
During a news conference earlier this month, Deputy Chief David Agee said Hampton and Houston were together on December 20, which was the last day Houston was seen. Agee said there is no evidence of any force involved.
Investigators say evidence shows Houston died at a home on McClain Street in Brighton on December 21. Agee says evidence also shows that after Houston died, Hampton disposed of her body in a criminal manner.
Agee said investigators have not received the completed autopsy report on Houston and the cause and manner of Houston’s death are not yet known. Agee added evidence shows no physical trauma to Houston would have led to her death.
Houston’s body was found buried in shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown on January 3.
Fredrick Hampton was convicted of sodomy and rape in 1992, resulting in him being placed on the sex offender registry.
Hampton’s sex offender registry note says: “Offender along with 7 other men Committed Rape 1st and Sodomy 1st on an adult female.”
