Survivor, victim’s son speak out about deadly northeast Alabama marina fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mississippi mother of four is being remembered by her son and boyfriend who was trying his best save her in those last moments.
Amanda Foster, 38, was one of eight people who died in the Jackson County marina fire.
Her boyfriend, James Kelly, spoke to WAFF 48 News about her final harrowing moments as she joined his effort to save give kids, their mom and a 54-year-old man.
“We were woken up by popping that sounded like gunfire," explained Kelly. “I thought it was a mass shooting I thought that someone was being shot, I heard someone shouting, ‘Oh my god oh my god!’"
In just a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, Kelly says he got them all onto another boat and paddled away from the dock. However, another boat already on fire, slammed into their boat and help was no where to be found.
“I ran inside and shut the door and I didn’t know that I was sealing the coffin," stated Kelly. "Then it exploded -- shooting smoke and fire into the cabin. So I started screaming, ‘get out get out get out.’”
In trying to protect them from the heat and smoke, it unfortunately trapped them from escaping. Kelly eventually jumped into the cold water.
Amanda’s 17-year-old son, Grant Foster, says he is not shocked by his mother’s last moments, yet he is using that memory to carry him forward.
“I’m not surprised," said Foster. "She was a great person in her soul and her character. She would do anything for anybody. Words can’t explain it. It’s way past hurt or devastation or sadness.”
Amanda is survived by four children in Mississippi.
The five people who died are survived by their father who was right beside Kelly desperately fighting for their lives.
