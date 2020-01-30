South Huntsville revitalization efforts result in facade grants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of dollars are being poured into south Huntsville. While work on the Parkway is complete, funding is now focused to improve storefronts.
The owner of the Village Center on South Memorial Parkway received one of the grants and he's taking a big initiative to not only change the facades, but also to redo the parking lots.
The owner of Das Stahl Bierhaus says he’s going to take it a step further to make his business more inviting.
“This is our opportunity to make the outside match the inside by adding an attractive patio,” said Stahl.
Mark Stahl has owned Das Stahl Bierhaus for more than three years and he says he’d have more customers if people knew what he had to offer. He thinks changing the entrance would change his bottom line.
“When you drive-by you only see the sign you don’t really understand what’s inside so by adding an attractive patio out front it becomes more inviting for you to stop by and have a pint,” said Stahl.
Not only will he use the grant from the facade grants for picnic tables, he also plans to added lighting. He says it’s a simple touch to help modernize the old building.
The Eleanor E. Murphy Branch Library also received the façade grant to help the non-profit clean and brighten up their appearance. The Branch Manager says the building hasn't been pressure washed for at least 6 years.
“We have a couple of flower boxes that we’re going to put out front with a very colorful version of our library logo for the whole system so we’re just hoping that that facelift really draws in more people,” said manager Annie Phillips.
“The majority of South Huntsville buildings were built before 1980, so it is time for South Huntsville to literally get a fresh coat of paint and so that is what the façade improvement grants are able to provide,” said Bekah Schmidt, executive director of the South Huntsville Business Association.
One of the requirements for every company who receive this grant is to have completion of their projects by the end of June so construction will start very soon.
Here’s a list of the business’s that received this grant: Apollo Animal Hospital, Bubby’s Diner, Das Stahl Bierhaus, Earth Touch Garden Center, Eleanor Murphy Library, 8200 Memorial Parkway, Off the Rack Boutique, Main Street South, Sabghi’s Jewelers, and the Village Center.
