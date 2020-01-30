Salvage crews still searching for missing boats and potential clues from Monday’s marina fire

The EMA tweeted out two pictures of the dock area Thursday morning, showing just how much oil and debris remained. “As soon as the victims were removed from the scene and the cleanup process began in earnest, the dock area itself is about 31,200 square feet, so that’s what’ll have to be cleaned up.” Smith said. “The oil is contained, they’ve begun skimming yesterday. They estimate by the end of the day, they’ll have already removed about 1,500 gallons of contaminants.”