New Facebook privacy feature

Click the icon with three lines, called the hamburger. It’s either in the upper or lower right-hand corner. Click on ‘Settings and Privacy’, then on ‘Settings’. Scroll down until you see the section called ‘Your Facebook Information’. Under that you’ll see “Off Facebook Activity”. Click on “More options” and then “Manage Future Activity”. You’ll see another button at the bottom that says “Manage Future Activity”. Click that, and then toggle the blue highlighted button to the left.