Marshall Space Flight Center to hold Day of Remembrance

Today is NASA’s annual Day of Remembrance, a day when we pause to remember those who lost their lives to further scientific discovery, including the crews of Apollo 1 and the Challenger and Columbia space shuttles.
A special ceremony will be held at the Marshall Space Flight Center at 9 a.m.
Then, at noon, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
