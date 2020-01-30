Marshall Space Flight Center to hold Day of Remembrance

Today, the NASA family nationwide will pause to remember our fallen astronauts. (Source: WAFF)
By Payton Walker | January 30, 2020 at 3:30 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 3:37 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today will be a powerful day across the country, particularly right here in North Alabama.

Today is NASA’s annual Day of Remembrance, a day when we pause to remember those who lost their lives to further scientific discovery, including the crews of Apollo 1 and the Challenger and Columbia space shuttles.

A special ceremony will be held at the Marshall Space Flight Center at 9 a.m.

Then, at noon, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

