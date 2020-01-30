Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Filing: Emails raise questions of execution drugs access
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal court filing shows that email records from Tennessee's Department of Correction raise questions about access to certain execution drugs. Tuesday's filing by an attorney for Tennessee death row inmates notes that a Nov. 21 email says the department was having a difficult time sourcing vecuronium bromide, a paralyzing agent and the second in Tennessee's three-drug lethal injection. The filing says it doesn't appear the department has procured that drug or another paralytic. An Oct. 30 email says there may be a “loop hole” to getting another drug previously used by Tennessee on its own, pentobarbital, by importing it.
CONFEDERATE GENERAL BUST
Tennessee lawmakers debate Confederate bust removal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers remain torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. The proposed measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” The resolution is non-binding and would not result in an immediate removal of the bust. However, Democrats hopes its passage would signal that the Legislature no longer approves its prominent location between Tennessee's House and Senate chambers.
FORT CAMPBELL-MALPRACTICE SUIT
Teen wins $15M judgment against Fort Campbell hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee has awarded a $15 million judgment to a teen who suffered a brain injury at a hospital on the Fort Campbell Army post. The parents of the boy filed a medical malpractice lawsuit in 2015. They alleged their son suffered injuries during his birth at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell in 2005. A federal judge found that the hospital failed to inform the mother, Kelly Wilson, of her choices of delivery and didn't properly monitor the fetus during labor. He suffers from cerebral palsy and other neurological deficiencies.
NISSAN-EMPLOYEE REDUCTION
Nissan to offer severance packages to older US workers
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. The Japanese automaker wouldn't say how many employees it is targeting to leave. It also wouldn't say how much money it expects to save, or give details of the severance offers. The offers will go to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52. The Japanese automaker's U.S. sales were down almost 10% last year, with the Nissan brand down 8.7% and its Infiniti luxury brand off 21.1%. Many analysts expect total U.S. auto sales to drop this year.
BELMONT-WATKINS
Belmont College to merge with Watkins College of Art
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Belmont University has announced plans to merge with the city's Watkins College of Art. According to a Tuesday news release on the merger, Watkins students will start classes at Belmont beginning in August. The Watkins merger follows Belmont's 2018 merger with the O'More College of Design, previously based in Franklin. Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher says the new merger will allow Belmont to "accelerate and elevate art education in the Southeast and beyond.” The current Watkins College of Art property will be sold with the proceeds going toward an endowment to support scholarships for Watkins students.
TENNESSEE STATE MAP
New Tennessee transportation map available for travelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a new Tennessee transportation map is now available for travelers. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the new downloadable map has updated features that represent “a dynamic and near live yearly snapshot of Tennessee’s transportation network.” Interstates, freeways, expressways and state routes are included on the map, which was created using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation. The 2020 state map can be downloaded from the department's website. Pre-printed maps may also be ordered from the department. The map is a joint effort between the transportation department and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.