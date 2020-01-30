Huntsville realtors warn about rental home scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're looking to rent in Huntsville right now, you'll want to hear this scam warning.
The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors is issuing a warning about an ongoing rental listing scam.
Scammers are posting homes that are for sale as rental properties online. A major red flag is if someone asks you to send a deposit without seeing the home in person.
If you drive by the home and see a “for sale” sign, it is another sign the listing may not be real.
If you’re a real estate agent and your listing has been stolen, you can report it on the website where it’s listed.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.