Huntsville realtors warn about rental home scam

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 7:22 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're looking to rent in Huntsville right now, you'll want to hear this scam warning.

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors is issuing a warning about an ongoing rental listing scam.

Scammers are posting homes that are for sale as rental properties online. A major red flag is if someone asks you to send a deposit without seeing the home in person.

If you drive by the home and see a “for sale” sign, it is another sign the listing may not be real.

If you’re a real estate agent and your listing has been stolen, you can report it on the website where it’s listed.

