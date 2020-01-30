Huntsville educator gets surprise ‘Teacher of the Year’ honor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third-grade teacher at Jones Valley Elementary School got a big surprise this week.
Josie Craig was chosen as Huntsville City Schools’ “Teacher of the Year.” On Tuesday, Superintendent Christie Finley and district staff surprised her with the news during class.
Craig has been teaching in the school district for 23 years. She says the most important thing she does as a teacher is build relationships with the students. She tries to find out what they love and enjoy and incorporate it into her lessons.
Craig says, “I treat them like they’re my own children.”
“What Ms. Craig brings to education as a teacher,” says Jones Valley Principal Becky Balentine, “That’s the teacher who I wanted to be. Humility, honesty, character, integrity - all of those define Ms. Craig.”
Craig is a big believer in classroom music and loves to integrate music into instruction and student learning. She also places a strong focus on reading.
Having been selected for the entire district, Craig’s application is now eligible to be submitted to the state as an Alabama teacher of the year candidate.
