HUD leader Ben Carson announces manufactured housing code updates during north Alabama tour

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited a manufactured homes facility in Russellville Thursday.
He toured Clayton Homes as part of a multistate tour. He also made some announcements concerning that industry.
Carson says his department has removed a regulation about formaldehyde notices in manufactured homes.
He also announced his office is also working on another set of regulation changes, including some new carbon monoxide detector rules.
“We lose, you know, a couple hundred people every year from carbon monoxide, and it’s the silent killer. You have no way of knowing that it’s there and all of the sudden, boom. And the technology is now easy to incorporate into the fire and smoke detectors,” Carson said.
Carson also says that his office is looking to give incentives to cities that take a look at rethinking regulatory barriers that prevent manufactured homes from being built. The proposed rule recommends updates to modernize code provisions and allow for more optimal use of manufactured housing in urban areas, including opportunity zones, additional requirements for the installation of carbon monoxide alarms or detectors; and additional provisions for homes designed for structures attached at the site, including garages and carports.
Carson also said manufactured homes offer a low cost option for people who want to become homeowners.
“It’s a part of the America dream. The average renter has a net worth of $5,000. The average homeowner has a net worth of $200,000. That’s a big difference, makes a huge difference in terms of wealth accumulation and the wealth gap and obviously that’s something that we want to resolve,” he said.
