Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points and added nine rebounds to lead sixth-ranked Louisville to an 86-69 victory over Boston College. The ACC preseason player of the year was two points shy of Richard Hamilton's record for an opponent at the Conte Forum. Derryck Thornton scored 17 points and Jay Heath had 16 for BC. The Eagles have lost five of six.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks 127-106 in a game in which tempers flared with 48 seconds left and three players were ejected. Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Jae Crowder finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of their last 13 games and evened their record at 24-24. Julius Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Payton finished with 15 points and 11 assists for New York, which has lost seven of 10.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nashville Predators showed some promise amid a disappointing season by beating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a weird game that featured a bad goaltender turnover and a worse own-goal. Yannick Weber scored the go-ahead goal with 4:37 left in the third period. Nashville moved within four points of the final playoff position in the Western Conference and improved to 4-4 under new coach John Hynes. Juuse Saros made 29 saves to make up for handing the puck to Alex Ovechkin for his 693rd career goal and compensating for teammate Nick Bonino shooting the puck off him and into their own net. Washington had its winning streak snapped at four.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt for a 71-62 victory that dealt the Commodores their record 25th consecutive SEC regular season loss. The Wildcats trailed 40-30 early in the second half before the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52. Maxey later scored nine points for a seven-point cushion. Saben Lee scored 21 points and Dylan Disu had 13 for the Commodores, who broke the mark it briefly shared with Sewanee, which set the mark from 1938-40.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lance Thomas scored a career-high 20 points and Memphis held off UCF 59-57. Thomas was 8-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, two in the final 3-minutes, eaching giving the Tigers a five-point lead. Ceasar DeJesus made a jumper for UCF with 56 seconds to go but Precious Achiuwa matched that with 20 seconds to play, restoring the five-point lead until DeJesus nailed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Neither team led by more than six points and there were five ties and 16 lead changes. Collin Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knights.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Stair scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 71-55 win over East Tennessee State. Djordje Dimitrijevic led the Bears (11-11, 5-4 Southern Conference), who won their fifth straight, with 18 points. Dimitrijevic had a 3-pointers and a 3-point play on consecutive possessions to give Mercer an 11-point lead with just under eight minutes to go in the first half. Mercer went 12 of 18 from the field in the second half and outrebounded ETSU 25-11 to pull away.Bo Hodges had 12 points for the Buccaneers, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.