Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks 127-106 in a game in which tempers flared with 48 seconds left and three players were ejected. Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Jae Crowder finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of their last 13 games and evened their record at 24-24. Julius Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Payton finished with 15 points and 11 assists for New York, which has lost seven of 10.