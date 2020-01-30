Fog to start with rain on the way for Friday

Happy Thursday! Waking up to a calmer morning across the Tennessee Valley, but there is also some fog.
Waking up to some areas of fog this morning as well as a few lingering clouds, but the rain is gone. Temperatures are cooler than yesterday morning, but they are still warmer than normal into the mid to upper 30s. It should be a warmer and nicer day this afternoon with temperatures into the mid-50s across the Tennessee Valley. Wind today will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph with a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday will be another gloomy day for much of the Valley with cloud cover and rain chances. The good news is that I don’t believe that we will see very much rainfall with this system. The track of the storm should keep much of the moisture to the southeast into Georgia and Florida. However, we may see some showers through the middle of the day and afternoon. The backside of the system could keep a few showers in the area on Saturday, but overall we should be in for a nice and dry weekend! Super Bowl Sunday, also Groundhogs Day, looks PERFECT. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.