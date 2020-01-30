Fog to start with rain on the way for Friday

Friday will be another gloomy day for much of the Valley with cloud cover and rain chances. The good news is that I don’t believe that we will see very much rainfall with this system. The track of the storm should keep much of the moisture to the southeast into Georgia and Florida. However, we may see some showers through the middle of the day and afternoon. The backside of the system could keep a few showers in the area on Saturday, but overall we should be in for a nice and dry weekend! Super Bowl Sunday, also Groundhogs Day, looks PERFECT. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s!