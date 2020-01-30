EXCLUSIVE: Off-duty 911 dispatcher saves Hartselle woman’s life

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kristi Graham was getting her hair done at Hello Beautiful, Hey Handsome Salon in Hartselle last Thursday.
“She started feeling not good, kinda started passing out, then she had a seizure. We laid her on the floor, and then she lost pulse,” Graham explained.
Graham works night shift at the Morgan County 911 Dispatch Center. She’s also a certified paramedic.
“I was off-duty, but I guess it didn’t take a second for me to realize what was happening. I did make sure she needed CPR. When she lost her pulse is when I started CPR," Graham said.
She sprung into action without hesitating, and assisted paramedics until the ambulance arrived.
Robin Roy, co-owner of the Hartselle salon, says she has no idea what she would’ve done if Graham wasn’t there.
“With it being my aunt, it just threw me into shock so. We would’ve just panicked and prayed the ambulance would’ve gotten here," Roy explained.
It was the right place at the right time.
“I believe in God, and I believe he has us where we need to be when we need to be there, and that’s what happened. I also think it opens it up for others to see, there were a lot of people involved. Afterward, everyone said, we need to learn CPR," Graham said.
Graham says CPR training is easily available to anyone. Just call your local fire department or 9-1-1 center.
Roy says she also recommends any business owner to go through the training, so you can be prepared and potentially save a life.
“Get your CPR certification, have just basic training is all it really takes. Just the basic CPR would’ve held her until the ambulance got here," Roy said.
Roy’s aunt is on her way to recovery. Her heart is fully functioning on its own, while her lungs are still getting back to normal.
