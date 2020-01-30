Decatur clerk disarms robber, two women arrested

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women are in custody after an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon in Decatur.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at a business on 6th Avenue SE.
According to police, Infinity Austin and Cassidy Cartee entered the business and stole a cell phone. A clerk confronted the women, and witnesses say Austin pulled out a pistol. Police say the clerk was able to wrestle the gun away from her, ran back into the business and called police.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Both women are being held in the Morgan County jail, charged with Robbery and facing a $25,000 bond.
