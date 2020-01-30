Calhoun nursing student pass rate above national average

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is teaching some of the best nurses in the country, according to their test scores.
Students in the practical nursing program at Calhoun have a 100 percent pass rate. That’s 15 percent higher than the national average.
Registered nursing students have a 92 percent pass rate. That’s 5 percent higher than the national average.
Those numbers are from the national organization that licenses nurses.
Program chair Lynn Hogan says it means Calhoun students will have great opportunities.
“It just means when you come to Calhoun, you’re going to get a top quality nursing education and that our employers are getting top tier graduates that go to work and take care of me and you in the hospital,” Hogan said.
Calhoun’s nursing program has an extremely competitive admission process.
