Wet weather through the evening

Light rain and sprinkles will continue into the evening. Showers fades away tonight, and overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s.
Thursday will be a dry day with clouds hanging around. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Friday has a small rain chance, 30%, with better chances for rain to the south. Rain coverage stays small Saturday. Sunday wraps up the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, perfect conditions for Super Bowl Sunday watch parties.
Sunday is also Groundhog’s Day. The beginning of the next workweek will feel like we will get an early Spring, with highs in the lower 60s, but a cold front during the middle of the week will knock temperatures below average at the end of next week, with highs in the 40s.
