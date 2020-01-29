3 students get sick from ‘homemade’ cereal at Fairfield High Preparatory School, one child started convulsing

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Six students at Fairfield High Preparatory ingested a homemade “cereal” Wednesday. A Fairfield spokeswoman confirmed the cereal was brought to school by a student.
Three of the students who ingested the cereal were taken to the hospital, one was hospitalized.
The hospitalized student started convulsing on campus but thankfully, is in stable condition.
It happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
The student who brought the cereal was arrested and charged.
We do not know right now what was in the concoction.
