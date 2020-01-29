State of Alabama set to hold surplus property auction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the market for a vehicle? How about a computer or even an airplane fuselage? Now is your chance to bid on these kinds of items and more as the State of Alabama prepares a property auction.
More than 500 lots are up for the highest bid as part of a surplus auction set to happen between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.
Computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, metal detectors and more will be sold.
The auction will be held starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and run through 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 and will take place online via GovDeals.com.
You’ll need to become an authorized bidder, which you can do here. If you would like to view the items that are up for bid, you can find the list here starting on Jan. 30.
Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4950 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.
For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.
