School Resource Officer removed after leaving gun in Tuscumbia school bathroom

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia School Resource Officer was removed from the department after leaving his gun in a faculty bathroom at G.W. Trenholm Primary School.
Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said the officer left his gun on a shelf in a faculty only bathroom on Tuesday. He said a substitute teacher went in immediately afterwards and found the gun and took it the school’s main office.
Tuscumbia Police responded to the school as a precaution.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood confirmed on Wednesday that the officer was removed from the Tuscumbia Police Department. He said the officer was a retired police officer serving as part-time SRO.
