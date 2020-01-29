Retail, residential development to be built by Huntsville’s Stovehouse

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new development is coming to west Huntsville.

The Beach Co. has announced the acquisition of 13.13 acres of land along Governors Drive. They will be developing it into a mixed-use development next to Stovehouse.

The development will feature office, retail and restaurant space. They are also planning 260 multifamily units, 14 town homes and a 100-key hotel.

The project will also feature pedestrian walkways that connect to Stovehouse.

Construction is planned to begin this summer.

