Retail, residential development to be built by Huntsville’s Stovehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new development is coming to west Huntsville.
The Beach Co. has announced the acquisition of 13.13 acres of land along Governors Drive. They will be developing it into a mixed-use development next to Stovehouse.
The development will feature office, retail and restaurant space. They are also planning 260 multifamily units, 14 town homes and a 100-key hotel.
The project will also feature pedestrian walkways that connect to Stovehouse.
Construction is planned to begin this summer.
