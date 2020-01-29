Pints & Pixels moving to new location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pints & Pixels is moving, but it won’t be going far.
The arcade/eatery announced on Facebook that it’s moving from Campus 805 in the Student Union Building. Their last day at the Clinton Avenue location will be on March 1.
They said movie will mean they will no longer have a kitchen, so they will no longer partner with Anaheim Chili.
Management says if gift cards will still work at the new location, but if you want to use them for food, you must do so before March 1.
Pints & Pixels says the new location will mean a few changes, but said those changes will be revealed at a later date.
