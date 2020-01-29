Patriots aim to win state title

“We haven’t made the playoffs yet, so it’s a long way to go before we get to May," Bob Jones head coach Jared Smith said during the first week of practice. “Now, being there and tasting what it is how close we got to winning a state championship, knowing what it takes. But we gotta put in the work, and there’s no team that’s gonna give us a free pass because we made it last year. Our guys are aware of that and know what they have to do to get back there and to have an opportunity.”