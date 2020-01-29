Patriots aim to win state title

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - As the calendar changes, the start of baseball and softball in north Alabama has begun.
Practice began the last week of January with the Bob Jones Patriots hoping to make a return trip to Montgomery and the state baseball championships.
“That’s the ultimate goal and that’s what we’ve been thinking about since the loss,” said senior Dylan Ray. “And that’s what we come out here every day to do is to get one step closer to the state championship. And once we get there, you know, all the hard work will come to a finish.”
This season, a ridiculous amount of talent returns to the roster, The Patriots are a top team in the country with high school All-Americans.
“We haven’t made the playoffs yet, so it’s a long way to go before we get to May," Bob Jones head coach Jared Smith said during the first week of practice. “Now, being there and tasting what it is how close we got to winning a state championship, knowing what it takes. But we gotta put in the work, and there’s no team that’s gonna give us a free pass because we made it last year. Our guys are aware of that and know what they have to do to get back there and to have an opportunity.”
