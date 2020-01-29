Overnight boaters eye safety improvements in aftermath of fatal fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A fatal overnight fire at the Jackson County Park dock on Monday caused overnight boaters to reevaluate the safety of their boats on Tuesday.
Jackson County Park boater Julie Jackson said she wants to see a permanent safety boat stationed nearby.
“I don’t plan on leaving, I love living here, but {a safety boat} is a priority now,...if a fire starts and it spreads as quickly as that one did, nobody will survive," she said.
“A Dock is very close, we know everyone, every weekend we hang out, someone is cooking, we do that every weekend. We’re just a family. Our dock, we’re going to take preparations to make sure this doesn’t happen. We’re not going to lose any more lives over a fire.”
Down the river at the Angler Marine, Carol and Gregg Turner arrived have their boat inspected by the mechanics.
Gregg said while their safety measures could be considered over the top, but they’re not taking chances.
“When you have loss of life like they’ve experienced there, that is just beyond the pale. We are extremely safety conscious,” he said.
TVA records show the TVA approved construction at the Jackson County Park Dock in 2010 and 2017.
Jackson County Parks Director Carl Barnes declined to comment on how the county regulates the docks for safety.
