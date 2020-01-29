NFL player has jersey retired at Madison County alma mater

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jordan Chunn received the ultimate honor at his high school alma mater, Madison County High. His jersey is forever enshrined in Gurley.
Chunn, a Troy Trojans all-time great, is now a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.
“Man, it’s a blessing, a lot of hard work put into it,” Chunn said after the ceremony. “This community, they raised me right. It’s unbelievable how you can do so much and they present this as a gift? Like, It’s not really my gift. It’s everyone in the community’s, so I appreciate that."
Chunn finished his career with the Trojans rushing for 3,124 yards, and 47 rushing touchdowns which is a school record
He also had 84 receptions for 558 yards receiving.
