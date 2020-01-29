Madison County doctor takes the stand in pill mill trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eyes and ears were on Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney as she testified in her own defense Tuesday.
Prosecutors said she over-prescribed pain pills for her patients at Choice Medicine, her clinic in Toney.
Lloyd-Turney stuck with what she has said from the very beginning, saying she never purposely or maliciously over-prescribed pain pills to her patients. Lloyd-Turney still has her medical license but is not practicing right now. She does say she still stops by her clinic to visit with patients.
The doctor said her philosophy was to treat pain but never considered her facility to be a pain clinic. She also said she often referred patients to specialists to get a second opinion.
Lloyd-Turney said the government’s accusations of a closet full of opioids, presigned prescription pads, and being paid in gold and silver are all lies.
One more witness will be called Wednesday morning before the case is handed over to the jury.
We expect to hear a verdict Wednesday afternoon.
