3M facing grand jury subpoena, global layoffs

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - 3M is being hit with a federal grand jury subpoena related to chemicals released from the Decatur plant.
Government and state officials have been closely watching chemicals like the PFAS from the plant for some time now.
The news of the subpoena comes just as the company is also reporting 1,500 layoffs globally.
This is just the latest development in an ongoing series of investigations by 3M and officials.
3M CEO Michael Roman they received the subpoena in December. He also said the company will get rid of 1,500 jobs.
Right now, it’s unclear if any of the 950 employees at the Decatur plant will be affected.
The subpoena is in response to chemical discharges from the Decatur plant into the Tennessee River.
During an earnings call, Roman said 3M voluntarily told the EPA about the discharges and immediately stopped the relevant processes.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, that happened last September.
A spokesman with the U.S. attorney’s office wouldn’t comment on the subpoena.
The company has set aside $214 million to pay for legal process and help the EPA to clean up the chemicals.
Roman also said the company has increased its evaluation of other sites that may have used materials with PFAS, including several disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
