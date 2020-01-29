Limelight Networks: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The network services company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $200.6 million.
Limelight Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $223 million to $235 million.
Limelight Networks shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.46, a rise of 91% in the last 12 months.
