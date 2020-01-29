Light showers possible today, better rain possible for the weekend

Scattered showers are possible across the Valley this morning, but if we see any rain it should stay light. There is a layer of dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere that should keep rainfall to a minimal through the morning and early afternoon. There will definitely be quite a bit of cloud cover through the morning and afternoon today which means temperatures will stay into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered areas of drizzle and showers will be possible through the midday and afternoon, but as we move into the overnight those should go away.