Light showers possible today, better rain possible for the weekend

Happy Wednesday! Grab your umbrella you may need it today, but it is not going to be a huge wash out.
Scattered showers are possible across the Valley this morning, but if we see any rain it should stay light. There is a layer of dry air in the low levels of the atmosphere that should keep rainfall to a minimal through the morning and early afternoon. There will definitely be quite a bit of cloud cover through the morning and afternoon today which means temperatures will stay into the upper 40s and low 50s. Scattered areas of drizzle and showers will be possible through the midday and afternoon, but as we move into the overnight those should go away.
Expect Thursday to stay dry with a few breaks in the clouds and temperatures into the mid 50s. However, rain looks to try and make a comeback as we push into midday Friday and to start the weekend. Right now, it looks like we will escape from getting the heaviest rainfall, but showers are possible by Friday morning. It will as depend on how far north the low-pressure system comes as it moves through the southeast. Keep checking back for the latest data and forecast as we get closer.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.