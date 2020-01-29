Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by Scottsdale police outside a hospital. The Scottsdale Police Department says an officer shot the man Tuesday as he approached authorities with a knife in his hand. The suspect was taken into the hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities say police had been called to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center about a man with a rifle just outside the public entrance to the ER. Hospital security had taken the rifle from him by the time police arrived. Police say no officers were injured and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not release the name of the man who died. The hospital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment