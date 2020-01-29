Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Denver Nuggets 104-96 for their third straight win. Ja Morant had 14 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 12 as Memphis led from start to finish. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and blocked a career-high seven shots. Denver's Nikola Jokic had 25 points and and 13 rebounds for his 22nd double-double in 28 games. Jerami Grant had 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets tried to cut into Memphis' lead.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wendell Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Texas A&M to a 63-58 victory over Tennessee. Quenton Jackson added 11 points for the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), and Emanuel Miller pulled down 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson led Tennessee with 15 points. Jordan Bowden added 13 points, and Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi both scored 10. Tennessee entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost of three of four. Both teams played their first game in more than a week after their bye week and the league’s All-Star break. Nashville's Pekka Rinne finished with 26 saves.