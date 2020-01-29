Fundraiser to benefit fallen Huntsville police officer’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An upcoming event means a new chance to help the family of fallen officer Billy Clardy III.
Clardy was shot and killed during a drug investigation last month.
On Valentine’s Day, the Huntsville South Civic Association is hosting a fundraising dinner. It happening at Venue 4 You at 8415 Whitesburg Drive, Suite J.
The dinner will raise money for the Clardy family as well as the new Sandra Moon Complex Library.
The event organizer says it’s one way you can help the family who is now adjusting to life without a husband and father.
“It’s a long time to raise a child. And we all know how expensive it is to raise children,” said Ginger Longino, president of the Huntsville South Civic Association. “We just feel like that’s a very deserving family that could use probably the extra money now that he’s no longer with us. It’s such a loss for our community.”
There will also be a silent auction with items donated by artists and local businesses.
It will be from 6-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Each ticket for the dinner costs $35.
If you’re unable to make it to the dinner, you can still help the Clardy family. You can make a donation to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund at any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch. Money from that fund will go to Clardy’s family.
